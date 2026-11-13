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Natchitoches Parish Master Gardener Association accepting applications for upcoming class
By cpoole003,4 days ago
The Natchitoches Parish Master Gardener Association is accepting applications for an upcoming Master Gardener class, with an application deadline of Dec. 1, 2026. The 12-week course is scheduled to begin in January 2026, with classes meeting once a week. Completion of the course is required for individuals interested in joining the Master Gardener Association.