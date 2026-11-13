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Louisiana Judge Blocks Kalshi, Polymarket and Other Prediction Markets as Legal Battle Escalates
By JSLLC,3 days ago
HAMMOND, La. — A state district judge granted a temporary restraining order Thursday barring Kalshi, Polymarket, Robinhood, Coinbase and several other online prediction market operators from offering unlicensed wagering in Louisiana — prompting an immediate counter-filing in federal court from Kalshi. District Judge Jeffrey Johnson of the 21st...