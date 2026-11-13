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November 13, 2026: Natchitoches Parish Daily Sweep
By JSLLC,3 days ago
NSU Wellness Fest Connects Students With Community Health Resources. Northwestern State University brought together campus and community organizations for its annual Wellness Fest Nov. 10 at the Wellness, Recreation and Activities Center. The event featured educational displays, demonstrations and hands-on activities focused on physical, mental and emotional health. Students participated...