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Texas A&M Volleyball Hosts LSU in Friday Night Showdown
By Riley Floerke,4 days ago
The No. 21 Texas A&M volleyball team returns to Reed Arena Friday evening where it hosts LSU with first serve set for 6:30 p.m. as part of Operation Blackout Weekend. The Aggies look to get back in the win column following a trio of losses away from home. A&M has the power of the 12th Man behind them to close out the final weekend of conference play, and that has shown to be crucial. When playing at home, the Maroon & White are 10-2 overall and 5-1 in conference play.