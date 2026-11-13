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Featured Job – Digital Asset Supervisor, Caesars Entertainment, Las Vegas – 13th November 2026
By Russell McVeigh,8 days ago
This week’s featured opportunity is for a Digital Asset Supervisor at Caesars Entertainment. Operating out of Las Vegas, the role leads day-to-day operation of an established enterprise DAM platform (Bynder preferred), ensuring assets are findable, secure and appropriately used. You’ll supervise a DAM Librarian, administer taxonomy, metadata and lifecycle governance, and partner with creative, marketing and agency teams. Candidates need five or more years of DAM experience, two years of people leadership, and strong communication skills. Hospitality or multi-brand experience is a bonus.