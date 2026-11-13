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ITDigest Weekly Roundup: Agentic AI Security, Enterprise AI Economics and the Race to Production
By ITDigest Bureau,3 days ago
Enterprise AI is entering a more operational phase, with businesses focusing on how to build, secure, finance and scale AI-powered systems. This week’s developments span accessible website and application creation, specialist AI services, agent security, technology investment management and open inference infrastructure. Together, they point to a maturing market in which successful adoption depends not only on powerful models, but also on integration, governance, cost visibility and dependable execution.