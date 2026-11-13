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Intel and RadixArk Partner to Advance Open AI Inference
By News Desk,3 days ago
Intel Corporation announced a collaboration with RadixArk to optimize SGLang, an open-source AI inference stack, for Intel platforms that aims to help developers and enterprises deploy leading AI models and build AI applications more efficiently and cost-effectively. “Enterprise AI is moving beyond isolated performance benchmarks to solving full-system production deployments,”...