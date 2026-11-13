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Tracking a frosty Friday morning, cool and sunny afternoon
By Jared Shelton,4 days ago
The coldest air of the season so far is making for a frosty start to Friday across Northwest Missouri and Northeast Kansas with early morning temperatures in the upper 20s. Aside from patchy fog, clear skies will make for a sunny Friday with light winds and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s. Subfreezing air returns Friday night with lows falling into the lower 20s by early Saturday morning and continued clear skies. Despite mostly sunny skies, chilly air remains in place for Saturday afternoon as highs top out in the upper 40s. A slow and steady warming trend develops Sunday and continues into next week as highs warm back into the 50s with minimal rain chances and more sunshine to come.
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