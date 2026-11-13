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Spirit of Pella, Central College Hosting Free Photos on November 27th at Tunnel of Lights
By Andrew Schneider,4 days ago
A signature holiday decoration is returning to Pella’s Central Park during the Christmas season, and a local non-profit organization is once again offering a chance for families and friends to enjoy it with a free photo. The Spirit of Pella is partnering with Central College to host professional pictures on Friday, November 27th from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Professional photographer Monte Goodyk will take complimentary digital photos on a first-come, first-served basis. Photos will be available digitally a few days after the event. Find more details about the photos here, and hear more about the Spirit of Pella on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.