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Aggie Men’s Basketball Rolls Past the Cowboys for Fourth-Straight Win
By Riley Floerke,4 days ago
The Texas A&M men’s basketball team continued its season-opening win streak, after downing Oklahoma State Thursday evening at Reed Arena, 88-69. The Aggies earned their fourth-straight win behind an efficient offensive showing, finishing the game shooting 51.0-percent from the field (26-51) and 48.0-percent from beyond the arc (12-25). PJ Haggerty led the group with 22 points finishing 7-for-14 (50.0%) from the field and 7-for-8 (87.5%) at the free-throw line. Josh Irving had a standout showing, securing his first career double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.