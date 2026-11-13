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Eurobash, Quegger or both? Scripps nightlife can’t decide
By Arianna Kaplan,4 days ago
When Evie Cantwell SC ’28 walked through Scripps College gates in fall 2024, she was already familiar with the traditions waiting for her inside, after years of hearing stories about both her mother and grandmother’s experiences on campus. Now, as Scripps Associated Students (SAS) 5C event co-chair, alongside Avni Kalia SC ’28, Cantwell is trying to bring those traditions back just as the school’s nightlife takes on new forms.