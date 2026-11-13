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Forum on CMC’s lack of financial aid draws over 200 attendees
By Abigail RiceNicole Teh,4 days ago
More than 200 Claremont McKenna College community members — including students, faculty, staff, administrators and members of CMC’s Board of Trustees — gathered at Freeberg Forum on Nov. 6 to discuss the college’s financial aid and accessibility. Student organizers said they aimed to encourage conversation about CMC’s affordability after recent declines in the college’s provision of need-based financial aid.