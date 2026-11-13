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Putin is laughing at Trump’s Ukraine peace strategy, Former ambassador warns | CUOMO
By NewsNation,4 days ago
Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor and former defense intelligence officer Harrison Mann tell Chris Cuomo that meaningful peace will require greater pressure on Vladimir Putin, not concessions. They also discuss concerns over U.S. support for Ukraine, Starshield restrictions and why European leadership will be critical to any lasting peace deal. Chris Cuomo hosts “CUOMO,” a no-nonsense show featuring the day’s most important news from all perspectives. “CUOMO” airs weeknights at 8p/7C on NewsNation. #CUOMO NewsNation is your source for fact-based, unbiased news for all Americans. More from NewsNation: https://www.newsnationnow.com/ Get our app: https://trib.al/TBXgYpp Find us on cable: https://trib.al/YDOpGyG How to watch on TV or streaming: https://trib.al/Vu0Ikij.