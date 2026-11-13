undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Nvidia scandal: Will there be tighter tech restrictions on China? | Elizabeth Vargas Reports
By NewsNation,4 days ago
Allianz chief economic advisor Mohamed El-Erian tells Elizabeth Vargas the controversy surrounding Nvidia and its CEO Jensen Huang could lead to a wave of investigations and tougher U.S. restrictions on technology exports to China. He warns the fallout could have significant implications for national security, the economy and financial markets. El-Erian is joined in a panel discussion by Dennis Wilder and Theresa Peyton. Anchor Elizabeth Vargas delivers the biggest stories, without bias or opinion. Watch “Elizabeth Vargas Reports” every weeknight at 7p/6C on NewsNation. #VargasReports NewsNation is your source for fact-based, unbiased news for all Americans. More from NewsNation: https://www.newsnationnow.com/ Get our app: https://trib.al/TBXgYpp Find us on cable: https://trib.al/YDOpGyG How to watch on TV or streaming: https://trib.al/Vu0Ikij.