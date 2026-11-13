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Matt Boldy Is Simply Unstoppable
3 days ago
Matt Boldy has yet another hat trick as he was the only member of the Minnesota Wild scoring for the majority of their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. While the Leafs did not have a great showing defensively and even just let Boldy walk right into open ice to complete his hat trick, it's still an immense showing of Boldy's skill as he continues to be a dominant force on the Wild's top line. [Pioneer Press]