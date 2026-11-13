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New Jersey American Water accepting applications for 2027 volunteer fire and EMS grant program
By ROI-NJ Staff,4 days ago
Volunteer firefighters in front of a NJAW operations truck. - New Jersey American Water (NJAW) New Jersey American Water announced on Nov. 12 that applications are open for its 2027 Volunteer Fire and EMS Grant Program, which provides funding to eligible volunteer fire departments, ambulance squads, rescue squads and other emergency response organizations in the company’s service areas.
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