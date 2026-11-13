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ams OSRAM Delivers Continued Core Growth Despite Mixed End-market Demand, Led by Strong Opto Semiconductors
3 days ago
Ams OSRAM delivered continued core growth in Q3 despite significant portfolio effects on reported results, while further progress in AI Photonics moves the technology closer to commercialization. “We are increasingly seeing the strength of our reshaped core portfolio while turning our technology leadership in Digital Photonics into tangible commercial opportunities....