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Driver arrested in deadly hit-and-run in southwest Charlotte, records show
4 days ago
A driver was arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash in southwest Charlotte on Tuesday night, Mecklenburg County jail records show. Jeremy Gabriel Trujillo, 47, was arrested on Nov. 12 on charges of felony hit-and-run resulting in serious injury or death and reckless driving related to the death of 43-year-old Niceforo Garcia-Rufino, who was killed in a crash at the intersection of Nations Ford Road and East Arrowood Road.