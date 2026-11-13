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Gnarly Head x Grateful Dead Lodi Old Vine Zinfandel Introduced
By Editors,3 days ago
Delicato Family Wines’ Gnarly Head has extended its partnership with the Grateful Dead, releasing a new Lodi Old Vine Zinfandel ($12 a 750-ml.) with a peel-off label themed to the band. The special label for this year’s Gnarly Head x Grateful Dead Lodi Old Vine Zinfandel features a sticker of the Dead’s “Steal Your Face” logo that can be peeled off revealing a cosmic-themed “Space Your Face” logo. The wine is from the 2024 vintage, comes in at 14.5% abv, and is now available nationwide. For more information, visit Gnarlyhead.com.