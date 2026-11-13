undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
95 WIIL ROCK BREAKDOWN…. 11/13/2026… Bullet For My Valentine…. Coachella… W.A.S.P….
4 days ago
Bullet For My Valentine just dropped a new single called “I Don’t Trust Tomorrow,” featuring Will Ramos from Lorna Shore, and frontman Matt Tuck says it could be the heaviest song they’ve ever recorded. It’s the second single from their upcoming album Social Apocalypse, arriving March 19th, 2027. The band says the record explores anxiety, uncertainty and the chaos of the modern world. It also features a collaboration with Chrissy Costanza from Against The Current. So if you’ve been waiting for Bullet to get even heavier, it sounds like they’re turning things up another notch.