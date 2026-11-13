undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
MitiS, FLOTE and Violyt Ignite Dancefloors With ‘Wildfire’
By YourEDM Staff,4 days ago
MitiS, FLOTE and Violyt have teamed up for their latest single, ‘Wildfire’, released on 12 November 2026 via Monstercat. Known for his emotionally driven electronic productions, MitiS has established himself within the melodic dance music scene through releases such as ‘Moments’ featuring Adara, ‘Wait’ with Crystal Skies and ‘Sky Is Falling’ alongside RUNN. His catalogue spans melodic bass, progressive house and atmospheric electronic music, with an emphasis on expressive melodies and detailed production. Joining him is rising producer FLOTE, whose creative connection with MitiS began through an official remix competition, alongside vocalist and collaborator Violyt. Together, the three artists bring their respective musical approaches to a new release on the electronic music label.