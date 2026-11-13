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Is Microsoft 365 still down? Outlook recovery expands as email delays continue
By ALEXX ALTMAN-DEVILBISS,4 days ago
(TNND) — Microsoft reported continued progress Friday in restoring services after a global outage disrupted Outlook and other Microsoft 365 tools for hours, affecting users, businesses and some government operations. In its latest update, Microsoft said service availability and email delivery were improving across more of the affected infrastructure....