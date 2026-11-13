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But is it a crime to fight a bear?
By Jon Finkel,8 days ago
Adult, male black bears can run faster than Usain Bolt. Thirty five miles per hour. No sweat. They can sprint and jump and climb full speed up a one hundred foot tree in a matter of seconds. They can flip three hundred pound rocks with one forepaw and drag thousand pound carcasses with ease. Their muscle fibers are packed so tightly and can generate enough raw horsepower that they can tear open car doors like we’d open a refrigerator. They’re six feet tall standing on their back legs and they’ve got two inch claws built for digging and climbing or slashing. The average man would have to be insane to try and fight one in the real world. But in the world of fiction, this idea makes one hell of a fun premise to write about and during my research it brought up an interesting question: