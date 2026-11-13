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Is Microsoft 365 still down? Outlook improves, but some issues continue
By ALEXX ALTMAN-DEVILBISS,4 days ago
(TNND) — Microsoft reported progress Friday morning in restoring services after a global outage disrupted Outlook and other Microsoft 365 tools for hours, affecting users, businesses and some government operations. In its latest update, posted at 7:09 a.m. EST, Microsoft said service availability and email delivery were improving across...