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Presto’s Picks: Maryland, Virginia Tech and Virginia play while College Football Playoff gets supersized
By Dave Preston,4 days ago
Dave Preston is an AP Top 25 voter. Read his ballots here. More isn’t always better; sometimes it’s just more. And for those who were just getting used to the 12-team College Football Playoff bracket that involved four rounds over one month, they can get to brace themselves for five rounds over six-plus weeks.