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Benefit BBQ In Sulphur Springs
3 days ago
A Salute and Smoke BBQ Cook-off is coming up at Buford Park in Sulphur Springs this weekend benefiting “ Carry the Load”, an organization dedicated to honoring our military, veterans, first responders, and their families. Set-up and registration is today and food service begins at 12:30 tomorrow. The Competition is in multiple categories including brisket,,pork ribs, chicken and beans. The cost is only $10 for all you can eat and kids under 6 are free.