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The Microsoft outage means no incessant email chimes or message pings, but still we stayed online
By The Associated Press,4 days ago
BERLIN (AP) — It was the sound of e-silence. No Microsoft Outlook email chimes, no Teams message pings, no new notifications and, very possibly, no work getting done. Microsoft 365 teetered on the edge of becoming Microsoft 364 as the global outage stretched from Thursday into, ironically (or fittingly, depending on your personal outlook), Friday the 13th. The disruption has impacted an unknown number of netizens, but the total could be as high as 450 million — the figure the tech giant touts as the number of paid customers of the Microsoft 365 apps.