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Iconic Coca-Cola Mural Restored And Rededicated In South Pittsburg
By Patty Leon,4 days ago
I knew about the deep historical connection of the Coca-Cola Company here in Chattanooga. But on Thursday I learned there was also a deep connection in nearby South Pittsburg. Thursday morning, South Pittsburg city officials and several representatives from the Coca-Cola Company held a rededication ceremony unveiling a restored, iconic Coca-Cola mural on the side of the historic Old Cameron-Patton Hotel on Cedar Ave. and 3rd Street.
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