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Football beat picks: Irish will overcome history, trap game to beat Eagles
By Observer Sports Staff,4 days ago
The last time Notre Dame faced Boston College after beating a No. 1 team from Florida 31-24, it didn’t end well. My parents (‘96 grads) have both games — the seminal victory over eventual national champions Florida State and the upset loss against the Eagles one week later — burned into their brains, along with every other heartbroken student who stood stunned as the game-winning field goal soared through the uprights.