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City of Chattanooga Invites Residents To Celebrate The Season With Free Events
By Napierra Alexander,4 days ago
The City of Chattanooga Department of Community Development is inviting residents to celebrate the season of giving, gratitude, and togetherness with a series of free community events throughout November. From holiday workshops and seasonal markets to clothing giveaways and Thanksgiving fellowship, this month's lineup offers something for individuals and families...