undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The voice behind the moments: Remembering Dan Hicks
By Chris Dailey,4 days ago
Dan Hicks, the longtime voice of Notre Dame football on NBC, died suddenly on Wednesday at age 64 following a battle with an acute illness. A legendary sports broadcaster, Hicks was born and raised in Arizona, where he got his start as a weekend sports anchor on NBC’s Tucson affiliate KVOA. His down-to-earth personality and everyman charm endeared him to many, and he quickly rose through the sportscasting ranks.