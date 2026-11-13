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Goosehead faces securities investigation after three-year restatement disclosure
By Mark Rosanes,4 days ago
A securities investigation has been opened into Goosehead Insurance following the company’s November 9 disclosure that it must restate financial statements spanning three full fiscal years and multiple interim periods through June 2026. The company’s stock fell 15.6%, or $8.56 per share, the following day. The investigation centers...