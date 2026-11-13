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Ouster of Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang amid a China spy scandal spurs new corruption charges against Trump
By Reporter,3 days ago
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigned on November 12 after his extramarital affair raised national security fears, in a spectacular downfall for the longtime head of the chipmaker, a vital player in the artificial intelligence boom. It’s a saga of personal betrayal, corporate espionage and high-tech development, and the fallout is...