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Northumberland Commissioners Split Over Maintaining Property Tax Rate
By Ali Stevens,4 days ago
SUNBURY — On a sharply divided 2-1 vote Thursday, the Northumberland County commissioners seek court approval to maintain the county’s current property tax rate. Commissioner Meghan Beck opposed the request and questioned whether recent savings and increased revenue could allow the county to reduce taxes. Beck said, “We’ve been in a mode of just paying the bills and we aren’t improving the economics of our community. There’s a lot of activities we could potentially be involved in, which would help improve the economics of our county.”
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