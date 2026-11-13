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'One of the biggest outages ever': Disruption to Microsoft services enters second day
4 days ago
An outage of Microsoft services such as Outlook, Teams and Copilot that began on Thursday continued to cause disruption to users around the world on Friday as the tech giant struggled to fix server problems it blamed for the problems. France 24’s tech correspondent Peter O’Brien takes a look at what we know about the outage which, given its scale and duration, makes it one of the “biggest ever”, he says.