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U.S. dairy herd hits 30-year high at 9.74 million cows as GLP-1 protein boom and +13.8% export surge absorb record milk output
By Edited by:,3 days ago
Driven by consecutive monthly output gains and USDA November WASDE upgrades to 237.7 billion pounds for 2026, U.S. dairy processors are turning surging skim-solids supply into high-protein functional foods and global cheese exports. United States milk production continues to break historical benchmarks, fueled by a national milking herd that reached...