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Milton Public Library hosts Reading the Revolution book discussion on Nov. 17th
By events,4 days ago
Reading the Revolution Book Discussion: American Indian Sovereignty and Civil Rights. Registration required. Read any book from the MA250 Reading the Revolution: 250 Years of Incendiary and Inspiring Books list, then come together to discuss. Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. Milton Public Library programs are kindly sponsored by...