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Motorola Signature 27 Has a 5,500mAh Version in an EU Filing, Smaller Than the 7,000mAh Model
By Talk Android,3 days ago
Motorola's new Signature 27 flagship comes with a 7,000mAh battery, but not every version may get it. An entry in the European Union's EPREL energy-label database lists a second model of the phone with a 5,500mAh cell. That is about 21% less capacity, and buyers outside the US should check the battery spec before ordering.