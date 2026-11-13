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Red Wings’ Veteran Admits What Caused Detroit’s Collapse In Panthers Loss
By Todd Matthews,4 days ago
The Detroit Red Wings cannot catch a break in November. After seemingly holding the Florida Panthers‘ number, they lost in the worst way. If you turned the game off after Detroit jumped out to a 4-1 lead, you would have been surprised to see the Panthers storm back with four unanswered goals in the game’s final 20 minutes and 18 seconds.