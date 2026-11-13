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Texas Has the Worst Child Uninsured Rate in the Country. It’s Still Getting Worse
By Gloria Turner,4 days ago
Joan Alker has spent decades tracking how many American children have health insurance. She runs the Georgetown University Center for Children and Families, one of the leading research groups in the country on child health coverage. Describing the national environment that families now face when trying to enroll eligible children in public coverage, Alker told Axios: “It’s a very unwelcoming climate.”