undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Wepinion gets $100K from Green Mountain Accelerator Fund
4 days ago
Vaughn Micciche built Wepinion with AI coding tools and about 30,000 prompts so no one has to make a decision alone. Vermont Business Magazine Solo founder Vaughn Micciche built Wepinion Inc. with AI coding tools and about 30,000 prompts, from his Quonset hut in Pittsfield, Vermont, so no one has to make a decision alone. Micciche is now scaling Wepinion with a $100,000 investment match from the Green Mountain Accelerator Fund.