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A 39-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Galesburg yesterday (Thursday)
4 days ago
A 39-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Galesburg yesterday (Thursday). KWQC reports Galesburg Police officers went to the 200 block of Cottage Avenue for reports of shots fired around 2:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man inside a home with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. The Knox County Coroner’s Office confirmed the wounds were gunshots. Police took a suspect into custody, pending further investigation. Both the suspect and victim’s names are being withheld pending family notification and formal charges. Police believe the incident is isolated with no ongoing threat to the community. The incident is under investigation.