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Madison-born indie rock band Slow Pulp returns to a bigger stage
By Catalina DeSua, Special to the Cap Times,3 days ago
The Cap Times is an independent newsroom serving Madison and Wisconsin. Sign up for the Food & Culture newsletter for exclusive weekly insight. When indie rock band Slow Pulp was playing basement shows on Pinckney Street a decade ago, they never imagined they would return about 10 years later to a venue like The Sylvee.