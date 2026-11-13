undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The 10 Scariest TV Shows of All Time, Ranked
By Safwan Azeem,3 days ago
Watching a horror movie at midnight is one thing. Agreeing to spend ten episodes with something that terrifies you is an entirely different kind of bad judgment. Suddenly, the hallway outside your bedroom looks suspiciously familiar. That harmless noise from the kitchen deserves an investigation, preferably conducted by somebody else. And the next evening, despite promising yourself otherwise, you're back in front of the television. I know how ridiculous this sounds. I've done it countless times.