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New Bern approves agreement to begin demolishing vacant Trent Court buildings
By PRE NewsIdeas,4 days ago
New Bern is taking another step toward demolishing the vacant Trent Court apartment buildings, more than eight years after Hurricane Florence devastated the public housing complex. According to Alderman Trey Ferguson, the board of aldermen has approved an agreement to begin the demolition process. Several buildings at Trent Court have...
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