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Sam Claflin Reveals Johnny Depp’s Unexpected Reaction to Seeing Him Again After 15 Years
By Tamera JonesSteven Weintraub,3 days ago
Fifteen years later, Sam Claflin reunites with his Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides co-star Johnny Depp in their upcoming take on a holiday classic, Ebenezer. In this interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, he recalls the very first table read for his feature debut in the Disney franchise, sitting between Depp and Oscar winner Penélope Cruz, and how it felt to finally meet again to play his nephew Fred in the film.