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A Virginia ‘School-Wide Read’ Has Sparked Engagement in Classes and Literacy
4 days ago
At one Virginia middle school, an annual school-wide book club has sparked student engagement, connection and increased interest in reading. While the "school read" may sound like just another assignment, it has evolved into a tradition at Salem Church Middle School near Richmond, Virginia, and has become a way to change the culture around reading at a time when fewer teens are reading for pleasure and fewer parents are reading to younger children.