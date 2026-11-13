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10 Sci-Fi Miniseries To Watch Before Kicking the Bucket (#1 Is Actually Flawless)
By Diego Pineda Pacheco,3 days ago
The miniseries format was born in the UK during the late 1950s, but it wouldn't be until the US imported the concept in the mid-1970s and made it mainstream that miniseries would truly become a global phenomenon. Science fiction has found its home in miniseries as far back as 1953 with the BBC serial The Quatermass Experiment, and the genre has undoubtedly come a long way since then.