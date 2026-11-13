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31 Years Later, the Coldest Quote in Crime Thriller History Still Hits Hard
By Thomas Butt,4 days ago
31 years after its release, Heat has ascended beyond just being a motion picture. These days, Michael Mann's beloved crime epic is a borderline religion, and its devout fans can recite quotes from the film like a religious text. From the performances and direction to the staggering visuals and immersive production design, Heat has been chewed over and revisited endlessly since 1995. Above all else, Mann's punchy and insightful dialogue, delivered by an all-star cast that includes Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Val Kilmer, and more, both sticks in the craw and represents the writer-director's cinematic thesis on the lifestyle of professional criminals. During the monumental diner scene between cop Vincent Hanna (Pacino) and thief Neil McCauley (De Niro), the latter offers cold but shrewd advice on what it takes to be devoted to the criminal underworld. When in doubt, trust no one and abandon everything.