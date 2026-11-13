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Marvel Studios Resurrects the MCU's Bruce Wayne 8 Years Later
By Aeron Mer Eclarinal,3 days ago
Marvel Studios is finally bringing back the MCU's Bruce Wayne in an upcoming project, and his return sets the stage for an interesting dynamic in the franchise's street-level status quo. The MCU has long treated immense personal wealth as both a superpower and a liability. Tony Stark remains the franchise's defining example; he is a billionaire playboy whose future, engineering genius, and corporate infrastructure serve as the literal anchor of Iron Man and part of the MCU's foundation. Throughout the Infinity Saga, the MCU used Stark's privilege to explore themes of accountability and the question of whether unlimited resources make a hero more or less human. Later MCU projects expanded the idea of concentrated wealth beyond pure capitalism, most notably through T'Challa's stewardship of Wakanda's vibranium reserves and Reed Richards' wealth, which was prominently featured in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, yet the core tension of the rich man who chooses to fight remains at the center of the narrative.